Recently becoming part of a brilliant, healthcare network; a leading Healthcare Communications agency are now seeking an Account Manager to join their entrepreneurial Healthcare PR team. They a truly purpose driven and seek to change the world for the better. They are independent, with a boutique feel but have the scale of their bigger network which brings with it the opportunity for secondments and sabbaticals. If you want to make a genuine difference, work towards a better tomorrow whilst working with a bunch of likeminded individuals then this is one for you.

The Agency:

- Has a unique approach to behaviour change in the healthcare sector, which really works.

- Operates across a unique blend of ethical PR, patient adherence and med comms campaigns.

- Only hires the most talented, creative and personable healthcare communications experts who are passionate about making a difference to patients and who are the nicest colleagues you could wish to work for!

- Working on campaigns for medicines in a wide variety of therapy areas, e.g., immunology and dermatology, HIV, virology, cardiology (heart failure and AF), oncology and devices, to name a few.

- Truly friendly, supportive and sociable environment. Freelancers ask to stay on, and no one ever leaves!

The Account Manager’s Job:

- Overseeing more junior members of the team and being a model for best practice

- Driving global communications campaigns for the agency on a day-to-day basis, responsible for the team’s delivery.

- Building relationships with key individuals in international pharmaceutical companies, patient groups, DoH, etc.

- Keeping up to date with industry developments, the coolest new therapies and treatments and the latest scientific innovations.

- Providing proactive and reactive counsel to clients, domestic and international.

You:

- You will have worked on a previous portfolio of healthcare clients, ideally within a healthcare PR/ Communications agency.

- You may be a Senior Account Executive ready for a step up or an Account Manager ready for a fresh challenge and client base

- Must have global campaign experience at a senior level, driving strategy and delivery.

- Genuine interest in always promoting best practice.

- Hugely knowledgeable about the pharma industry and healthcare landscape.

