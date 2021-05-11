Are you an experienced Medical Writer with at least 2-4 years’ experience within a medical communications agency? Our client has experienced significant growth over the past few years including several high-profile acquisitions and is looking to expand and strengthen their scientific team of medical writers with a Senior Medical Writer.

Their multi-disciplinary teams support clients through the pharmaceutical product life cycle and utilise behavioural science solutions to inspire real and positive change.

This position offers complete flexible working with the option to work entirely remotely, use a hybrid model or work full-time in any of their UK offices (London, Manchester, Glasgow, West Sussex or Hertfordshire).

The Company

- Global medical communications agency and provider of evidence-based communications and cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions

- Achieved top 10 position in the pharma top 10 list ranking the fastest-growing pharmaceutical businesses

- In period of sustained growth (25% over the past year) with a series of high profile acquisitions over the past year strengthening their integrated communications offering

- Employee-owned business through shared ownership program

Key responsibilities

- Develop and maintain detailed knowledge of assigned therapeutic area(s), client and competitor product(s), the compliance/regulatory environment, and international standards for disclosing medical/scientific content

- Independently develop high-quality, scientifically-accurate, strategically-aligned, ethical, and compliant content to meet client briefs across a variety of project types

- Support the preparation of, and participate in, client meetings and teleconferences

- Follow internal and client-driven processes and procedures to deliver projects to agreed specifications and deadlines

- Provide guidance/mentorship and internal peer review

- Contribute scientific content to new business opportunities, and participate in pitch presentations

Qualifications & Requirements

- Qualification in a life science discipline (PhD desired)

- 2-5 years’ experience working as a medical writer or senior medical writer

- A keen eye for detail encompassing scientific content and editorial standards

- Demonstrable passion for writing, with a strong command of the English language

- Ability to effectively communicate complex ideas, both orally and in writing

- Ability to communicate confidently with colleagues, clients, and external experts

- Ability to manage own workload across multiple projects

- Experience using online and other data sources

- Advanced knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, and, ideally, the ability to use graphing/referencing software

