Are you a clear and compelling communicator with robust scientific expertise? Our client, a market leading, full-service healthcare communication agency with expertise across advertising, public relations, medical communications are looking for a Scientific Director to bring fresh ideas to the team. The primary objective of the Scientific Director is to work alongside the account teams in meeting the business objectives of the clients both strategically and financially. As well as using experience to develop innovative tactical and strategic plans that are well aligned to client needs.

If you are a passionate about health and ultimately patient outcomes and think you are an inspirational leader, we want to hear from you.

The office is in London, but you can be based fully remote or utilise a hybrid working model.

The company

- The largest independent healthcare communications network in the world

- Fully integrated solutions provider for pharma and biotechs throughout their product lifecycle

- Truly strategic partner for clients in over 110 countries, with work spanning all 15 major therapy areas meaning there is something for everyone

- An opportunity-rich environment where employees can grow as professionals in one of many disciplines and pursue long-term career goals throughout our worldwide network of locations.

Responsibilities

- Takes final responsibility for the overall output from their team

- Takes responsibility for issues management, internally and externally

- Sets the example for professionalism & work ethic for their team

- Through active mentoring shows evidence of progressing team members, especially, to the PMW level by teaching technical and non-technical skills

- Involved in development of new business, both directly, through pitching, and indirectly by providing scientific background and strategy.

- Must be the voice of calm and reason for their colleagues and clients

Requirements & Qualifications

- Must have extensive Medical Writing experience gained within a Healthcare Agency setting

- Apply sound business insight & judgment in the best interests of the agency & our clients

- Has an expert level of understanding of med comms and the overall healthcare industry and shares their point of view internally and externally

- Has a track record of identifying potential issues before they arise and pro-actively managing them

This is an exceptional opportunity for a highly scientific people leader to join an organisation which provides the only truly integrated solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical organisations globally. We have several other vacancies for candidates which match this profile so please get in touch if you’d like to set up an informal chat.

