Are you an experienced Medical Writer or copywriter looking for a company who prioritises work/life balance and flexibility? Our client has recently been awarded as ‘small agency of the year’ although might not stay ‘small’ for long, with 50 staff across the UK and growing. They are producing extremely high-quality work for pharma and biotech clients across a range of therapy areas including neuroscience, immunology, oncology, infectious diseases and their MD puts it down to their non-hierarchical and inclusive ethos.

This position offers complete remote working with the option to work entirely remotely, use a hybrid model or work full-time in their Leeds office.

The Company

- Independent creative healthcare communications agency supporting biotech and pharmaceutical organisations

- Extremely flexible around working patterns and hours

- Supportive and inclusive culture with flat structure where everyone’s ideas are valued

Key responsibilities

- Develop and maintain detailed knowledge of assigned therapeutic area(s), client and competitor product(s), the compliance/regulatory environment, and international standards for disclosing medical/scientific content#

- Independently develop high-quality, scientifically-accurate, strategically-aligned, ethical, and compliant content to meet client briefs across a variety of project types

- Support the preparation of, and participate in, client meetings and teleconferences

- Follow internal and client-driven processes and procedures to deliver projects to agreed specifications and deadlines

- Provide guidance/mentorship and internal peer review

- Contribute scientific content to new business opportunities, and participate in pitch presentations

Qualifications & Requirements

- Qualification in a life science discipline (PhD desired)

- 2-5 years’ experience working as a medical writer or senior medical writer (or copywriter)

- A keen eye for detail encompassing scientific content and editorial standards

- Demonstrable passion for writing, with a strong command of the English language

- Ability to effectively communicate complex ideas, both orally and in writing

- Ability to communicate confidently with colleagues, clients, and external experts

- Ability to manage own workload across multiple projects

- Experience using online and other data sources

- Advanced knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, and, ideally, the ability to use graphing/referencing software

