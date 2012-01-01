A rare Junior Medical Writing opportunity has arisen within a successful London-based healthcare advertising agency



The role

To produce medical copy of the highest standards under the direction of the Head of Copy and other members of the Copy team. Working across the agency’s healthcare brands & projects for a variety of clients. The role principally involves medical writing, referencing, editing and proof-checking jobs from brief to delivery, across a range of touchpoints.



Experience required

An undergraduate degree in life sciences is a minimum requirement. A keen interest in writing is mandatory. Some knowledge of writing and/or examples of written work is preferable. Familiarity with Word, Excel Powerpoint etc is expected.



Core skills

You will need to show:

• A willingness to learn how to write accurate, compelling and engaging copy, whatever the audience

• Attention to detail, with an eye for editorial consistency and spelling/grammatical accuracy

• Scientific integrity and supportability for all communication generated

• Initiative to research ideas e.g. review new therapy areas/technologies & write overviews

• Structured thinking, in order communicate complex ideas and to craft logical stories clearly

• An ability to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

• An ability to organise and plan your work to meet agreed deadlines

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written



Core responsibilities

You will be expected to:

• Understand and simplify complex scientific information, presenting it in a clear and appropriate way for specific target audiences

• Be able to effectively source scientific information online and become familiar with key clinical papers for specific brands in order to accurately reference everything you write

• Use client approval systems e.g. Zinc to load and mark-up references accurately

• Work effectively in partnership with other agency members to exceed clients’ expectations

• Attend internal meetings & present work internally. Occasionally attend client meetings and teleconferences if required

• Assist in providing general scientific insight for new business pitches and proposals

• Develop a good working knowledge of pharma regulations e.g. ABPI, EFPIA

The agency is offering a competitive salary and excellent benefits.

If this role summary appeals and you’d like to find out more about the agency and what they do, then please get in touch with your cv and a brief covering note outlining your suitability.