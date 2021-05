If you are a talented Senior Account Executive looking for a step up or an ambitious Account Manager looking to shine in your next role- this is the opportunity for you. This is an exciting chance to join one of the UK’s most talked about digital/creative agencies in the health space. With an insight and data driven approach my client meets the point of customer needs with client communications through powerful and impactful campaigns.

This is a new player in the market and already winning coveted industry awards and global clients- this agency is serious about ambitious growth plans while doing innovative and effective work. If you want to be part of their incredible and fast growing story- this may be the role for you. Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role- a passion for digital (ideally experience as well) and genuine enthusiasm to be part of a small and ambitious culture are key as well.