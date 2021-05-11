If you are passionate about working in medical education but crave creativity – this could be that rare opportunity! My client is one of the world’s biggest and notably established communications agencies- with a thriving healthcare practice that has a talented and close knit PR and Medical Education capability. Both work closely together with lots of cross over lending scientific credibility and creativity to each. There is also the added magic of being involved in non- healthcare clients where sectors such as corporate and consumer cross over to health – and as an Account Director you may be involved in the scientific strategy behind such accounts.

The role will primarily see you working on UK and global medical education deliverables of the highest standards. These can range from compelling educational videos and training to scientific and brand messaging, meetings and publications. You will enjoy a varied high science and at the same time creative role- in a fluid and non-hierarchical culture. The directive for free thinking and taking ownership of your own work is fully supported and championed by the CEO- with practice heads embracing this and seeing the benefits in a happy- progressive team.

Previous medical education agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager level is required for this role.

