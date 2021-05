This is one of the UK’s most famous healthcare PR agencies renowned for impactful, creative and powerful media engagement – with an amazing heritage in this space. The work is varied with a particularly strong sweet spot in media, social and digital- but the variety of work across UK and global markets is unmatched.

Account diversity is also interesting and rewarding- including but not limited to- oncology, rare disease, aesthetics, addiction and a raft of non-brand , corporate communications.

The managing director is one of London’s friendliest and talented- with a nurturing and hands on approach.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager level is required for this role.