This is one of the UK’s most high profile medical education agencies- regularly winning awards and with a solid, growing and enviable client base. They have an exceptional raft of capabilities including patient engagement, multichannel HCP educational programmes, publications planning and scientific and medical affairs. They therefore bring evidence to life with the patient voice at the centre from strategy through to flawless delivery.

As this has always been an agency of smart thinkers dedicated to doing great work- this is an agency that empowers staff and embraces flexible working to get the best out of staff . You can be based in offices in the South East or fully remote – and as an established global business with a clear people first directive this agency will support you in however you choose to work.

The role will see you delegating to your team and being the scientific counsel for clients on major accounts across a range of therapy areas and outputs- commercial and medical. Line management experience is key for this role. This is also a collegiate business as the agency plays a pivotal strategic role within the wider PLC- where you will closely collaborate with partners in Evidence and Consultancy. If you are a talented Scientific Team Lead or Director at a reputable medical education agency – keen for a more strategic role- this could be the role for you.

