This is one of the UK’s biggest and long established integrated healthcare communications agencies. Their medical education practice is their biggest and regular award winner for coveted medical education categories.

They are looking for a Principal Medical Writer for one of their most creative and close knit teams. This is a meetings heavy team with lots of opportunity to work across therapy areas- most notably Immunology and several accounts in CNS. A lot of the work is pre- launch and on innovative accounts so the chance to be part of something exciting from an early stage.

As this is part of a huge global integrated agency there is a lot of investment in training, career development- and cross practice work. If you want to really see your career grow and be part of one of the most fun teams in the agency this is the role for you. Previous experience at at least Senior Medical Writer level is required for this role. You must have experience of working on pharmaceutical accounts in a medical education agency and you must have management and mentoring experience.