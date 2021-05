If you are a talented Senior Account Executive or Account Manager with agency experience looking for a high science and also creative agency this could be the role for you. My client is one of the nicest, most close knit medical education teams in London. With an inspiring and dedicated senior leadership team they have a track record of doing interesting, innovative work in the medical education space while nurturing a happy team.

From educational videos and patient animations, disease awareness campaigns to training workshops- advisory boards to infographics- the work is interactive with lots of collaboration with in-house creative and studio. The accounts are cutting edge and high science with particularly important accounts in Rare Disease and CNS.

Previous medical education experience in a UK/Global agency is required for this role.