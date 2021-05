I am working with some of the most high profile, respected Public Affairs agencies in the UK looking to boost their healthcare teams. Whether you are a consultant looking for your next step up- or a senior consultant keen for a fresh challenge or a step up to Associate Director- we would like to hear from you.

If you work in a public affairs role in a healthcare charity, provider or pharmaceutical company- and would like to explore the variety of agency life- I am happy to have an informal initial chat with you.

My clients are top of their league and work with some of the most influential and life changing clients ranging from pharma to charities, providers, public sector and health tech. If you want to genuinely make an impact on health issues that are on the pulse and high on the agenda- this is the space for you.

Previous experience in comms in healthcare is a must for these roles.