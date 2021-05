If you are an ambitious senior healthcare advertising professional and want to be a part of one of the UK’s biggest and most renowned healthcare advertising agencies this is the role for you.

They are a regular award winner and recognised for superb strategy and execution of memorable multichannel creative campaigns in the healthcare sector. With a strong foundation in science and exceptional in house capability in digital and creative- they produce work that moves and inspires change.

The Group Account Director will work across a number of high profile accounts but will have a key focus on the agency’s biggest account. This is a well-known Oncology brand and one that is rewarding and interesting to work on. You will imbed yourself in the therapy area and account and work with one of the loveliest teams in London.

Previous healthcare advertising experience at at least Senior Account Director Level is required for this role.