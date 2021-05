This is an exciting opportunity for a healthcare advertising or medical education account handler who is passionate about digital to join one of London’s leading digital marketing agencies for health.

The agency is new, brave, strategically minded and in an exponential period of growth. This is the chance to be part of that amazing journey.

Competing against some of the biggest names in healthcare advertising and medical education- and with a strong niche in digital- our client offers nimble and best in class digital, joined up and strategically aligned online solutions few agencies can match.

This role is fast paced and demanding- and hugely rewarding. You will have excellent project management skills and thrive on working to tight deadlines and producing excellent results in budget. You will be a strong communicator with clients as well as internally with client services, creative and content. You will be ambitious and want to grow fast in this independent agency where the owners are keen to hire future directors from the ground up.

Previous healthcare agency experiencer is a must for this role.