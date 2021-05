If you are fresh out of university with a passion for healthcare and comms this could be the role for you. My client is a rapidly growing and innovative healthcare PR agency where the work is varied and will give you the chance to learn a range of skills in a small, hands on agency environment.

You will work on a broad mix of accounts in brand, advocacy and corporate communications. You will therefore have the chance to build up your skills in media, stake holder engagement, digital, content development and more. You must be excited by the pace and demanding nature of agency life and the potential to work in comms to drive change in the health and wellness space. A strong academic life science background is desired for this role as well as a commercially savvy and confident personality.

When applying please provide a cover note to support your interest in a career in healthcare PR.