A creative healthcare communications agency with global healthcare clients (pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, etc), growing fast, needs an additional copywriter. You’ll need to prove you are able to turn scientific news and developments, and all manner of information about the latest medicines and treatments into digestible digital content for healthcare professional and lay audiences around the globe.

You will have a scientific background a track record as a digital content writer in a healthcare agency of:-

- Writing website copy, blog posts, advertisements, social media content, digital whitepapers, emails, banner ads, and everything in between for healthcare clients.

- Working closely with colleagues in art and design, UX designers and tech developers to help take user journeys through omnichannel campaigns.

- Writing in different styles, tones and within brand guidelines.

- Working closely with senior copywriters and client services colleagues, to ensure adherence to the client's marketing strategies and objectives.

In return you’ll get to work with some of the most innovative people in the healthcare communications agency industry on life changing medical developments and services, be well rewarded, benefit from extensive training, career development and travel opportunities.

