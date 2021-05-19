A creative healthcare communications agency with global healthcare clients (pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, etc), growing fast, needs a director with passion for and expertise in social media for healthcare clients

You need in depth knowledge to be able to counsel clients on best use of social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, YouTube, Pinterest, etc, etc) because you will be the go-to person doe social media strategy across multiple clients and accounts. You also need to be a great content writer, able to engage and inspire creative teams and direct the execution of social media analytics, content development and distribution, paid promotions and results reporting.

Essential requirements:-

- 8 years’ experience in health, biotech or pharmaceutical social media

- Proficiency with social media technologies: Facebook Ads Manager, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Ads, YouTube, Pinterest etc. Facebook Blueprint Certified (preferred)

- Highly organised, able to meet deadlines, multi-task and work autonomously.

- Understanding of the FDA and FTC regulations guiding social media efforts for biotech and pharma clients

- Ability to grow social media business (with current social, PR or marketing clients) and participate in occasional new business pitches.

In return you’ll get to work with some of the most innovative people in the healthcare communications agency industry on life changing medical developments and services, be well rewarded, benefit from extensive training, career development and travel opportunities.

