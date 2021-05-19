Renowned global communications agency in London is looking for a talented senior account director with solid experience with global pharma/ health clients on international policy, public affairs and patient advocacy.

This exciting opportunity to join the newly established policy and public affairs division of an established and award-winning group, for an experienced senior account director looking for a step up or an associate director looking for a new challenge on huge, multi market accounts and game changing medicines and treatments, is not to be missed.

The Healthcare Communications Agency:

- Innovative communications agency specialising in healthcare

- Working with a variety of clients including pharmaceuticals, consumer and diagnostic companies, industry bodies, healthcare providers etc

- Projects run in various areas, such as market access, disease awareness, patient groups, crisis and issues management, brand launches etc

The Policy and Public Affairs Senior Account Director will:

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients on healthcare policy and advocacy

- Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the policy and public affairs team, working closely alongside the MD.

- Be great with clients and the sort of person decision makers and stakeholders listen to

You will:

- Be an established senior account director in a healthcare PR agency or pharmaceutical company working on healthcare policy and public affairs

- Have working knowledge of multinational healthcare systems, Brussels institutions and multi-market policy strategies

- Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

