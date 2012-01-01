My client is a global integrated healthcare communications agency with a thriving real world, evidence and access team looking to boost their medical writing capability. If you have experience at Senior Medical Writer level and above this is the chance to join a creative and ambitious agency in their established and reputable access and evidence team.

You will have agency experience of delivering across a range of materials including but not limited to study protocols and reports, publications, slide decks, HTA submissions and value dossiers. You will have been involved in a number of engagement programmes such as advisory boards and stand-alone meetings- and writing supporting materials for them.

What sets this team apart from other access and evidence agencies is the breadth of capabilities on offer at this agency. From award winning practices in medical education and PR, advocacy and insights- you will be a part of a family of smart thinkers offering holistic integrated healthcare communications solutions that are engaging to work on and drive real change in healthcare.

The agency works hard to provide a culture that goes beyond the parameters of your job description to make your experience of working here a valuable and enjoyable one. Whether this is active participation in CSR initiatives, mindfulness classes our talks on nutrition- keeping the team happy and supported is a top agency priority.

