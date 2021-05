This is one of the UK’s most credible and recognised, award winning medical communications agencies. Despite their size they have a boutique culture and flexible, open culture. They are part of a wider business with capabilities across data, consultancy and communications- and your role will sit with communications. Therefore you will have the opportunity to collaborate with your partners in consultancy and data to provide solutions that are evidence based, strategic and creative.

The range of expertise at this agency from patient engagement and digital communications, advisory boards, brand and scientific strategy and publications will always keep you learning and busy with huge scope for career progression.

This is a people first agency and while they have vibrant offices in London and the South East, they fully welcome remote working as well. Previous medical communications agency is experience is required for this role.