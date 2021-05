This is one of the UK’s most established medical communications agencies with a reputation for doing fantastic work and having a great working culture. Having always embraced flexibility they encourage dynamic working- and being remote, in their London or South East based offices is entirely up to you. The focus is to do great work and collaborate wherever you are.

As an agency their range of expertise is wide- and their purpose is to drive evidence based communications where the patient voice is at the centre.

As an Account Director you will work on interesting and varied projects- from collaborating with Patient Advisory Groups on raising insights for patient engagement projects- to advisory boards and strategic publications planning. You will play a pivotal role in leading accounts that drive sustainable change in healthcare from strategy to execution.

This is a supportive and intelligent agency where mutual respect is key- and the opportunity to learn is fantastic. Previous medical communications agency experience – ideally working on EU or global accounts is required for this role.