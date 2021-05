A leading healthcare communications agency in London is looking for a client facing freelance Account Director to join their PR team for a three to four month contract.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who enjoys working with small teams and values being truly integrated in all areas of the business. This agency has a varied client portfolio so you will have the chance to work on more than just traditional RX product comms – if you enjoy the world of aesthetics, this team is perfect.

They touch on everything that is central to the patient story - disease awareness, patient education, patient and HCP engagement, media relations etc. You will be client facing and your day-to-day will span all areas of client deliverables – from client counsel to writing to mentoring junior team members.

This is a great contract because it does offer a more hands-on opportunity with clients and you will definitely feel like you’re really part of the team.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.