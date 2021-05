Job title: Planner



Company: A media and communications agency servicing the healthcare sector



Where: HQ near Woking, flexible working options



Hours: Permanent, full time



If you’re looking to make your mark on some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical brands, this vibrant media and communications agency is looking for a hotshot Planner to influence the buying behaviour of healthcare professionals across the globe.



Through the delivery of first-class connected media services, you will:

Develop exceptional media strategies and plans in response to client briefs

Demonstrate understanding of markets and audiences through the production of landscaping documentation

Liaise and negotiate with media owners and publications to find the right media at the right price

Create fully costed proposals which maximise impact and margin

Plan workflow and project implementation timings for each campaign and deliver full campaign analysis

Pharma experience as a Planner in research or marketing development is a must (agency experience would be a bonus). You’ll also have well-honed skills in data evaluation and analysis, a strong work ethic and a confident, consultative style.



This agency will be putting you front and centre with their clients, relying on you to be cool, calm and pragmatic in delivering expertly tailored solutions.



If you are looking to be part of a fast-paced, successful global media team, where growth, ambition and creativity are nurtured and rewarded, please apply without delay!