Job title: Senior Account Manager



Company: A media and communications agency servicing the healthcare sector



Where: HQ near Woking, flexible working options



Hours: Permanent, full time



If you’re looking to make your mark on some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical brands, this vibrant media and communications agency are looking for a hotshot Senior Account Manager to manage the full campaign process, from conception to delivery, with strategic excellence and superb client relations.



Through the delivery of first-class connected media services, you will:

Lead the development of client relationships and establish excellent communication

Retain and grow clients through proactive account planning and management

Ensure excellent campaign delivery, coordinating across internal departments and supervising the broader team

Drive new business within your existing client relationships and assist with pitches for new/prospective clients

Pharma experience in marketing to healthcare professionals in an agency setting is a must (ideally in media, but broader marcomms experience would be considered too).

You’ll have a demonstrable ability to build effective, long-term client relationships based on trust and unparalleled strategic thinking, along with a strong work ethic and a confident, consultative style. The agency will be relying on you to be on top of all commercial KPI to make sure their team and resources are efficiently deployed.



You will be cool, calm and pragmatic in delivering an integrated, seamless media proposition for your clients.



If you are looking to be part of a fast-paced, successful global media team, where growth, ambition and creativity are nurtured and rewarded, please apply without delay!

