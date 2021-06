One of the UK’s top advertising agencies seeks a strategic planner to work on healthcare advertising briefs, providing strategic counsel to pharmaceutical clients across the UK and Europe and working with the leadership team to determine the agency’s future.

A healthcare creative communications agency background is essential, as is the ability to present clear arguments articulately based on market and customer insights, and to work effectively with creative teams. You also need strong qualitative and quantitative research skills and experience across direct media, CRM, data and brand planning. You’ll need excellent presentation skills and be keen to share your knowledge with the team.

Ideally you will have been a strategic planner in a healthcare agency, but you could have come from an account handling background in a healthcare advertising agency where planning was your main focus.

This is a fabulous working environment where everyone gets on, they win lots of awards and career progression is great.

