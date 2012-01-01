Our client is one of the UK’s biggest independently owned medical education agencies with a reputation for having a friendly, inclusive and supportive culture to match.

With some of the most respected medical education specialists in the UK and an award winning profile- they are a reputable and impressive agency to add to your resume.

They are an integrated agency with a sweet spot for working closely with clients on large, complex campaign driven accounts. This will span the range of stages of the product life cycle including but not limited to, publications, market access and real world evidence, medical affairs and commercial, creatively driven accounts.

The e-learning business unit is a new one and supports the wider business as well as manages its own accounts. This is therefore an exciting time to join an experienced and enthusiastic team early to help grow them and shape the future of this agency’s specialist learning function. You will be an experienced Senior Medical Writer with knowledge of applying adult learning principals in the education of the pharmaceutical industry. You will have experience of writing scientifically robust and engaging content for curriculum, e-learning modules, workshops and training slide decks as examples.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a friendly agency which will support your career growth in a nimble and flexible, independent culture while offering you high profile accounts and clients to partner with. Previous med comms agency ideally with some learning experience is required for this role.

