Here is a rare and highly attractive opportunity to take your first step as a medical writer in the vibrant and rewarding world of healthcare communications!

Independent medical communications agency seeks an associate medical writer to join their expanding team. With offices in Oxford and in London this isn ideal opportunity for someone to start their varied and exciting career as a medical writer. This is a refreshingly different environment to the standard London long hours culture. You will be joining a supportive and creative team.

The Role:

- To generate high-quality copy for a range of promotional and educational outputs including: slide sets, conference materials, sales and training material, patient information products etc

- Work closely with account teams and produce copy for client pitches.

- Will begin to have the ability to develop key messages (with input from a senior writer) as the basis for material development

You:

- Will be educated up to a Masters or PhD level (in a life science, medicine or pharmacy)

- Will have proven writing experience: Healthcare communications agency, healthcare publishing, blogging, magazines etc

- Excellent written and communication skills with a good eye for detail

