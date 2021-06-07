My client a Digital Healthcare Communications Agency based in Central London is looking for a bright Account Manager to join their growing agency.

You will have ownership of their clients and accounts, with the steady strategic support from the Senior Account Manager as well as Client Services Director. They will be responsible for delivering excellent client services across digital marketing, medical education, and patient communication accounts, giving you a varied workload which will help you develop and expand on your existing skills. The therapy areas are likely to include neuroscience, immunology and rheumatology.

You will be working with experienced and passionate healthcare communications professionals, with a unique skillset that allows them to integrate deeply insightful medical communications strategy with beautiful design, inspiring video and intelligent digital development.

You must have:

• Over 3 years of experience working in a Medical Communications agency

• Experience delivering projects for at least one of these areas: marketing or medical education

• Excellent client services skills demonstrated by gaining repeat business or great client feedback

• Excellent project management skills

• Mentoring experience of junior team members

• Fully up to date on ABPI compliance and guidelines

• Ability to adapt to a fast-paced environment

• Passion for digital innovation and problem solving

It would be great if you have:

• Life Sciences degree (BSc or MSc with a preference for pharmacology/pharmacy, or biomedical

experience)

• Experience delivering digital projects for various teams

• Experience in influencing organic business growth

• Leadership skills, and ability to influence without authority

• Direct line management experience

They are a friendly and highly supportive independent agency and many of the team have been with them for years. If you are looking for an agency with a difference this is it.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a call