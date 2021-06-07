This is a great opportunity to join this progressive digital team who support a wide group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

If you are passionate about digital technologies and channels, and the role they play in supporting healthcare communications and want to inspire teams to enhance their client work through the use of digital solutions this is the role for you.

They are looking for a Digital Communications Associate to support the communications practice account teams to identify areas of their existing business where social media can enhance or improve current offerings.

Responsibilities include:

Supporting the digital comms directors to create strategic digital communications plans, budgets and briefing materials.

Up-skill team members in digital competencies including social media and multichannel marketing

To work alongside the digital comms directors and account handling teams to define the strategic digital communications plans and ensure these are budgeted accurately

Support the development of proposals that contain social media listening

The successful candidate will have worked in a fast-paced digital agency environment and enjoy working closely with expert developers and client service teams

You must have:

At least 1 years’ experience of managing social media projects within the pharmaceutical industry

Experience in working for a healthcare agency in medical communications, advertising, PR or healthcare marketing

Qualification in digital marketing preferred but not essential

Experience of the development and execution of social media tactics for healthcare professionals and/or patients

Experience in multichannel marketing strategy/tactical planning preferred

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a call

