Busy medical education division of global healthcare communications group seeks switched on Account Director to work on global medical communications projects, including publications.

Whether you are an Senior Account Manager looking for the next step up, or an Account Director looking to work on bigger, global pieces of business with more responsibility and to take on the mentoring of more junior staff, this agency has plenty to offer in terms of training and career prospects.

The successful new Account Director will have lots of experience of delivering creative input, attending client meetings to address project development and working with KOLs to articulate coherent messages in a medical communications agency for pharmaceutical clients. A science degree is useful but not essential – more important is your solid track record in a medcomms agency, pharmaceutical industry knowledge and experience of delivering global med ed programmes.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!