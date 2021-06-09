Independent medical communication agency seeks a commercially aware graduate with a genuine passion for healthcare to become an Account Executive and learn the ropes of the medical communications and pharmaceutical industries.

Responsibilities

- Client management: responding to client enquiries to agreed deadlines

- Ability to discuss work schedules and status knowledgably and able to solve problems but also knows when to seek the advice of senior team members

- Demonstrates interest and knowledge of healthcare and medical landscape

- Managing stakeholders: follows day to day progress of projects and chases (internal and clients) against schedule

- Liaise with different functions (creative, digital, senior leadership) on changes to work or schedules

- Recognises the work and needs of different teams

- Communication: writes creative briefs which are thought through and appropriate, for example; identify the priority issues, contains focused, crystal clear, direct messages and describes what people will do, by when

- Writes and distributes or files clear concise records of all contacts/enquiries - internal, client, suppliers

- Records action points and decisions from client meetings, for distribution within 48hrs of meeting

- Completes weekly status reports

Requirements

- A life sciences degree

- Some commercial experience, ideally within healthcare, pharma or communications

- Demonstrable passion and commitment to working in health

- Organised and can prioritise work across multiple accounts to achieve deadline

- Knows when to ask for help/training

- Clear communicator (both written and oral)

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a high-growth industry where your day-to-day work will ultimately improve patient outcomes. The agency is known for developing some of the industry’s brightest talent and it is truly an exceptional place to start your career. If you think you’d like to hear more don’t hesitate to send your CV and we can arrange an informal chat with some more details.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!