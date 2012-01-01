Are you an Account Director or Senior Account Manager in healthcare looking for your next opportunity in a company that values your unique talents?

In this role you will be overseeing global client relationships and projects that deliver far-reaching impact for our healthcare clients and ultimately, patients.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an award-winning independent healthcare consultancy renowned for high-quality, global clients and projects.

As a result of the rapid growth of the company over the last 4 years (over 100% increase in revenue 2017 to 2020, Communique and PMEA industry award-winners 2016, ‘17, ‘19 & ‘20), the breadth & depth of the client base and the complexity and sophistication of the client projects, Uptake Strategies is looking for a full-time Account Director to lead and deliver global healthcare consulting projects for mid-sized and large clients across a range of therapy areas.

Full time: Monday to Friday, normally based at Uptake Strategies, Index House, Ascot, UK and at times on client sites. There is flexibility for virtual working.

Hours: 8.30am to 5.30pm including 45 minutes for lunch, with ad hoc requirements for additional working time outside of these hours based on client project deadlines or internal workload preparation for client deliverables.

Salary: competitive, 5 weeks paid holidays plus UK bank holidays, a company pension scheme and BUPA Employee Assistance Programme (‘Healthy Minds’ for mental health and wellbeing).

Location: Ascot, Berkshire, or remote.

About Uptake Strategies

Uptake Strategies is an award-winning specialist healthcare consultancy. Our mission is to inspire people to deliver exceptional healthcare performance. We support our clients by generating competitive plans and strategies underpinned with excellent customer insight, clear objectives and measures of success with actionable implementation for their healthcare brands.

Account Director role profile:

Working on multiple healthcare projects with your project managers and account executive team, you will be the primary point of contact for all projects under the relevant clients and surrounding activities, ensuring that all deadlines and milestones are met.

The role would suit a candidate who enjoys multi-tasking and is motivated to drive and develop our client relationships. Using your project management / leadership skills and healthcare expertise, and in collaboration with our associate consultants and internal project team, you will deliver a range of projects to clients, across our pillars of expertise of brand planning and strategy, capability development and launch excellence.

You will have previous experience working in a healthcare consultancy or pharmaceutical / biotech organisation. You will be able to work well within a team and demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Responsibilities:

• Lead a team of project managers and account executives to deliver outstanding levels of performance to Uptake’s global client projects.

• Performance defined as client satisfaction, quality of outcomes and deliverables, delivery to time and budget, demonstration of value added and future recommendations.

• Operate at a strategic level: building and implementing client account plans in collaboration with the team to drive growth whilst maintaining quality and company values.

• Operate at an operational level: managing team deliverables, time, expenses, quality control, design, planning ahead, executing efficiently and effectively.

• Establish trusted, long-term relationships with current clients and generate positive recommendations and referrals within and across companies.

• Adding value to clients demonstrating industry and client / organisational expertise in order to support their roles and goals and ultimate success.

• Proactively track and manage the key milestones from new project enquiry to final deliverables and invoicing with follow up for all client projects.

• Delegation of key project deliverables to external consultants when appropriate and manage these relationships to ensure quality outputs.

• Proactively escalate client or project issues to senior management and recommend strategies and solutions when necessary.

• Demonstrate technical expertise in client organisational contexts and in pharma / biotech industry planning, capability and launch.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Extensive experience within an account management, partnership focused role

• Experience in creating innovative strategic programs for clients and big picture thinking

• Experience driving and leading teams

• Excellent understanding of healthcare industry and commercial pharma environment

• Motivated to grow the business and see the broader team succeed

• Ability to proactively plan and prioritise workload for yourself and others on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, managing competing priorities, communicating and flexing as necessary, delivering outputs on time and identifying future issues

• Meticulous approach to work with a strict eye for detail

• High level of flexibility and understanding of people, situations and clients

• Highly professional and accurate level of written and spoken English with excellent grasp of English grammar

• Competency in PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Outlook to a professional level

• Excellent organisation and time-management skills with the ability to multi-task and work to tight deadlines

Personal Characteristics:

- Humility

- Agility

- Conscientiousness

- Collaboration

- Self-awareness

- Develops others

- Global outlook

- Assertiveness

- Innovative mindset

