Are you an Account Manager or Senior Project Manager in a healthcare context looking for your next opportunity in a company that values your unique talents?

In this role you will be overseeing a range of projects that deliver far-reaching impact for our healthcare clients and ultimately, patients.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an award-winning independent healthcare consultancy renowned for high-quality healthcare projects.

As a result of the rapid growth of the company over the last 4 years (over 100% increase in revenue 2017 to 2020, Communique and PMEA industry award-winners 2016, ‘17, ‘19 & ‘20), the breadth & depth of the client base and the complexity and sophistication of the client projects, Uptake Strategies is looking for full-time Account Managers to take a leading role in delivery of multiple projects for global healthcare clients.

Full time: Monday to Friday, normally based at Uptake Strategies, Index House, Ascot and at times on client sites. The role can also be done remotely.

Hours: 8.30am to 5.30pm including 45 minutes for lunch, with ad hoc requirements for additional working time outside of these hours based on client project deadlines or internal workload preparation for client deliverables.

Salary flexible based on work experience, 5 weeks paid holidays plus bank holidays, a company pension scheme and BUPA Employee Assistance Programme (‘Healthy Minds’ for mental health and wellbeing).

About Uptake Strategies

Uptake Strategies is an award-winning specialist healthcare marketing consultancy. We inspire excellence in healthcare marketing and support our clients by generating competitive strategies underpinned with excellent customer insight, clear objectives and measures of success with actionable implementation for their healthcare brands.

Account Manager/ Senior Account Manager Role Profile:

Working on multiple healthcare projects with your team, you will be primary point of contact for all projects under the relevant clients and surrounding activities, ensuring that all deadlines and milestones are met.



Responsibilities:

• Responsible for end-to-end project planning, from project proposal and creation to completion, working collaboratively with the project lead, consultants and office team

• Oversee the day-to-day running and coordination of accounts and projects, including managing the wider team with a significant level of autonomy and supervision of project managers and account executives

• Establish great relationships with clients and other stakeholders

• Proactively ensure clients are kept up to date, anticipate needs and be responsive to queries

• Ensure assigned projects are to the highest standard, proactively meeting and managing deadlines and budgets

• Working with clients to provide ideas and creative input to assist with their own thinking and planning

• Lead, coach and motivate the internal project team, providing support and advice on client and project issues

• Monitor time usage and expenses

• Ensure POs are received on time and invoices are produced and sent on time

• Ensure client materials are of suitable quality, formatting and design according to Uptake Strategies brand

• Ensure operational support for workshops and webinars including overseeing the collation of materials and capturing of information

• Delegation of work to external consultants when appropriate and manage these relationships to ensure quality outputs

• Proactively escalate client or project issues and recommend strategies and solutions

• Demonstrate innovation and creativity in brainstorm sessions with colleagues and with clients



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Client service-oriented approach

• Strong problem-solving, planning and process-thinking skills with the ability to resolve issues, as necessary

• Knowledge of the healthcare industry and /or a marketing / training consultancy desirable

• Meticulous approach to work with a strict eye for detail

• Strong team-orientated approach with a positive, can-do attitude, supportive of other colleagues when needed

• Show a high level of flexibility and understanding to people, situations and clients

• Ability to proactively plan and prioritise workload for yourself and others on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, managing competing priorities, communicating and flexing as necessary, delivering outputs on time and identifying future issues

• Highly professional and accurate level of written and spoken English with excellent grasp of English grammar

• Mastery in using full range of PowerPoint design functions, to an expert level, is essential

• Competency in Excel, Word and Outlook to a professional level

• Excellent organisation and time-management skills with the ability to multi-task and work to a tight deadline

Education & Specialist Knowledge:

Educated to degree level preferably in a project management, marketing or business discipline and / or a professional qualification in Marketing e.g. CIM. Masters desirable. Knowledge of healthcare industry.

Highly competent use of Microsoft Office programmes, particularly PowerPoint and Excel. Expert use of Outlook and Zoom.

