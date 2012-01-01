This is a rare and rewarding opportunity to join one of the UK’s most exciting boutique healthcare PR agencies with a patient advocacy focus. Despite being newly established they have an enviable roster of high profile global pharmaceutical as well as innovative and ground-breaking biotech clients – and are continuing to grow.

They have a small and smart team of excellent healthcare PR communicators and looking to boost their talent with the hiring of a passionate and ambitious Account Director.

You will be particularly strong at crafting and delivering compelling content. This could be corporate positioning and media relations for smaller biotechs, clinical trial summaries and materials for patients and HCPs, or internal learning and development programmes for pharma and biotech. The focus of this agency is largely around comms in early phase II and moving into phase III hence a lot of the work is non brand driven and very much in the advocacy space. This agency will therefore act as the patient advisory function for example for their pharma and biotech clients and liaise with patient councils across regions globally.

As this is a small boutique agency you will relish the opportunity to be both strategic and hands on- and will thrive on the idea of sharing in the agency’s future and vision. Agency experience as well as a passion and experience in patient advocacy is a must for this role.

