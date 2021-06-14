We’re looking for an experienced journalist with a background covering clinical and political updates for the healthcare sector.

You’ll be working for a growing name in medical news. They have developed a significant subscribed audience across Asia-Pacific regions and are looking to grow into the European market and appoint an Editor to lead their coverage and expand their reach.

This is a rare opportunity to join an established business whilst having the ability to have significant input on editorial and commercial strategy with the ultimate goal of building your own team to cover UK and European healthcare news.

Key responsibilities include:

- sourcing and writing both political and clinical stories across different medical branches (e.g. oncology, haematology, rheumatology)

- building a network of industry contacts to commission features and analysis pieces

- contributing toward the growth of their European business working collaboratively with sales, marketing, and medical communications departments

Key requirements include:

- significant experience in healthcare journalism (B2B or consumer) covering both clinical and political stories

- an entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding communication skills

- editing experience would be ideal, but is not essential

- an academic background in life sciences would be ideal, but it not essential

If you’d like more information, please feel free to reach out via:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/bengalyas-journalism/

Twitter: @journalism_ben

