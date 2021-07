This is a career defining opportunity to join one of the UK’s most creatively and strategically recognised healthcare advertising agencies.

With award winning heritage and creative output that is stunningly compelling and impactful on patient lives- their visionary work is underpinned by a robust strategy team.

This role leads primarily on one of the agency’s most high profile accounts, a global multi-office piece of business where you will be the strategic lead. You will guide and collaborate with the client on this innovative account with lots of exciting market shaping challenges.

The role will also see you working with an established strategy team amongst exceptional peers you will learn from but also grow with and complement.

To qualify for this role you must have a life science degree and significant, high science agency experience, and already have experience of working in a planning or strategy role.