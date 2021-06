Exciting FREELANCE opportunities registered this week with leading full service Med Comms agency's!! (Outside IR35!!)

Healthcare Advertising, Med Ed and Comms!! We have extensive freelance opportunities available so if you your contract is coming to an end within the next 60 days, please get in touch for similar opportunities to what is listed below.

Opportunities to start between now and 2 months time, for 3 > 6 month terms with the likelihood of extension.

SMW & PMW - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Sr Medical Copy Writer - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Copy Writer - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Account Director (Adv) - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Medical Copy Writer - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Sr Medical Copy Writer - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Digital Health Strategist - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Digital Account Director - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Senior Account Manager - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate

Account Manager - Remote or London - Excellent Day Rate



Please contact chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk to apply ASAP!