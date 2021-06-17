Senior Account Manager – Consumer Healthcare PR

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
38,000 to 48,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£38000 - £48000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
17-Jun-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32593

If you have worked on some big consumer healthcare brands and enjoy corporate PR work for healthcare clients too, this is the call to make!

This is a fantastic opportunity for the right senior account manager or account director. Working with on a range of consumer, corporate and healthcare briefs for big name and big brand clients, you will have the chance to fast-track your career by taking advantage of the excellent training and progression opportunities at this independent, central London PR agency.

The PR agency:

- Genuinely varied clients across wellbeing, lifestyle, health, education and consumer sectors
- Many retained clients, independently owned, well established and growing
- Creative, intelligent, interesting – winners of many awards
- Excellent internal progression opportunities – perform well and make an impact and you WILL be promoted

The senior account manager or account director’s job:

- Working closely with a director, you will become client lead for a handful of varied accounts
- Build upon your network of media and industry contacts
- Identifying and helping to plan and pitch for new business
- Managing / mentoring junior team members

You:

- With healthcare PR experience in a big agency or on big healthcare brands, you are passionate about wellbeing, consumer health and wellbeing
- Must have experience and an interest in science and healthcare
- Digital and social media savvy
- Collaborative – a real team player, keen to share ideas and help with growing the business

If you’re a healthcare PR all-rounder, or a consumer healthcare specialist looking for more variety, then call Julia Walton for a confidential career discussion on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 32593.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings