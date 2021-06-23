An independent, award winning healthcare advertising agency is looking for an outstanding account manager to join work on some exciting new pieces of business from ground breaking new medicines and treatments!

This healthcare advertising agency is known as much for the friendliness of its staff and management as well as for creating some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical marketing campaigns. Their client list is pretty impressive and all their campaigns have a digital element so you need to be interested in new platforms. Clever and clearly thought out strategy lies at the heart of every campaign the account manager will work on and this focus is something the clients love.

As an account manager you will:

- Develop and nurture client contacts within each account and build close relationships with pharmaceutical marketers.

- Develop strategic thinking, inputting into meetings with strategic planners and the development of creative briefs.

- Work closely and collaboratively with creative staff, discussing issues and briefing back client comments

- Write clear and comprehensive internal and external project briefs.

The successful account manager will possess the following qualities:

- Min 2 years’ experience in a healthcare communications agency (healthcare advertising would be preferred) and genuine passion for healthcare.

- Natural curiosity and interest in why prescribers and patients behave as they do, so that strategy and communications plans are based on genuine insights.

- Excellent written and communication skills, a keen eye for detail, creative mind and drive to produce the very best work.

