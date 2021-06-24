The world’s most innovative healthcare communications agency is looking for a driven account director with solid client services experience in healthcare PR and marketing who can lead on client strategy and delivery to change the face of world healthcare. The agency has seen significant and sustained growth, including substantial new business wins with some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies, the past year including record numbers of promotions. Due to the variety and volume of work this hire will have some flexibility to shape the role in terms of desired accounts, therapy areas etc.

The Account director’s Job:

- Lead broad-based, complex work-streams, demonstrating your very strong marketing communications experience for healthcare clients

- Coach and mentor junior staff and highlight any training or development needs to their line managers

- Communications project management in the health care and digital health market space.

- Manages multiple client projects of varying sizes in a fast-paced environment, alongside strategic communications planning and business analysis.

The Healthcare PR Account Director will:

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients

- Explain complex technical terms, clinical trials, and studies around brands to audiences with different levels of scientific knowledge

- Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the client services team

- Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration

You will:

- Be an established senior account manager or account director in a healthcare PR agency

- communications project management and has a strong POV on the health care and digital health market

- Have proven experience of leading big global campaigns in a healthcare PR agency

- Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others, understand cross-functional capabilities and motivate cross-functional teamwork

- Have top level UK and global media skills and experience of issues management for pharmaceutical clients

