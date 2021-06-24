Our client is a successful, award-winning, independent healthcare advertising agency that is based in Berkshire. Due to continued growth, they are currently seeking an experienced Designer to join their dynamic team.

In this role you will have the opportunity to utilize your creativity on a range of deliverables and on multiple projects within omnichannel campaign development, branding, medical education, global marketing strategies, and market access.

The successful candidate will enjoy a competitive salary and benefits that include 25 days of holidays, bonus, and much more.

This is a great opportunity to work in a close-knit team that prides themselves on creating impactful and hard-hitting strategies within healthcare advertising.

Responsibilities:

- Taking projects through from concept to final artwork

- Working closely with your team and other stakeholders to ensure delivery of project to expectations and within set time frames

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Design degree

- Previous experience in a similar role within a communications agency

- Creative with a great eye for design and attention to detail

- Ability to work across diverse projects with a good mix of brand, campaign and digital work in your portfolio

- Excellent Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign skills.

- UX/UI knowledge and experience with AfterEffects, Premier Pro and Adobe XD desirable

Our client is offering a great working environment with a family-feel and flexible working.

