This is a rewarding opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest and most successful healthcare solutions companies in their small but thriving and growing IME division.

With a commitment to balance, transparency and effectiveness they are one of the UK’s most reputable IME offers and are keen to expand their business with the hiring of a talented Senior Account Manager. Whether you come from a traditional medical education agency or an IME or CME background- we want to hear from you.

If you are passionate about genuinely educating and developing the industry through unbiased, engaging and effective communications programmes - this is the role for you.

The IME team is part of a wider group of agencies covering the breadth of healthcare solutions from real world evidence and data to advertising, PR and digital strategy. You will therefore enjoy the benefits of a specialist and high science team but having access to some of the finest communicators with creative and strategic flair.

Previous medical education agency experience is required for this role.