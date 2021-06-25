An award winning communications agency in Surrey, are now seeking a Director to lead their growing advertising and communications team.



You would be in charge of your team in everyday management and delivery of multiple large client accounts. Working closely with all clients to help ensure strategic decisions are taking effect to maximise opportunity and to allow organic growth. Relationship management is crucial for the success of the agency. You will be able to anticipate any challenges that could occur and be proactive in providing a timely and value added solution. You will be working with an experienced and dedicated team, and a mix of loyal global pharmaceutical clients. In return you can expect an excellent salary, 25 days annual leave, bonus schemes, flexible working arrangements, shopping discounts and much more. Our client believes in development and promotions and provides a supportive working environment.



Responsibilities:

- Lead and support the team and encourage collaboration in progressing work. Empower the team to take ownership of project elements

- Proactively advise clients on new issues and the external environment

- Take responsibility for developing, budgeting, managing and finalising client activity programmes, ensuring these are delivered efficiently and to client objectives

- Lead the successful delivery of work pieces through effective resource management and play an active role in recruitment

- Direct and support the account team to develop, reconcile and negotiate project budgets

- Have an in-depth understanding of the financial status of accounts and manage account/project profitability

- Ensure the development of team members by identifying development needs, supporting and tracking progress against set objectives



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science / Communications degree

- Significant previous experience of account management within a healthcare agency setting

- Strong financial management

- Previous line management experience

- Solution focussed through strategic thought process

- Strong influencing and negotiating skills

- A good team member, keen to develop self and the team further



To be considered for this role you must live in the UK and have previous medical communications experience with an agency.





ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent. Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If interested please feel free in calling Dario Sterling-Dwen on 01932 797993.