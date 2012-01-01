About us

AMICULUM Digital (https://www.amiculum-digital.biz/) is a rapidly growing healthcare communications business that specializes in the creation of digital communications and platforms for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare delivery sectors. Through a mix of digital landscape knowledge, technology expertise and audience insights, we produce interactive communication tools and offer advisory services to help our clients adopt the best strategy in the digital space.

AMICULUM Digital is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

AMICULUM Digital has developed a solid reputation for our innovative digital services and global outreach. As a result of our exciting business growth, we are now looking for a digital strategist to join our team.

This role could be based from any of our offices in the UK (Bollington, Manchester, London, Oxford, Brighton or Dundee) with remote-working flexibility.

Key responsibilities will include:

● Understanding client challenges and business objectives through a mix of digital expertise and business acumen, and developing creative ideas and digital solutions to meet each unique need

● Partnering with internal teams to develop digital content for Curriculum: our internal, bespoke training platform for professional development

● Leveraging a deep understanding of multichannel/omnichannel principles to plan and develop integrated campaigns

● Researching user insights and mapping out seamless customer journey flows across different channels

● Supporting and liaising with clients and internal IT teams in the adoption and integration of digital solutions, including CRM systems

● Establishing KPIs and defining analytics to measure and track success

● Developing comprehensive reporting and plans to continually optimize current campaigns



About you

You will be an accomplished strategist with a passion for all things digital who enjoys working in a fast-paced, client-facing environment. You will have at least 5 years of experience working in a digital agency, preferably within healthcare communications. You will have a proven track record of planning and implementing integrated programmes for commercial and medical teams, with an understanding of the compliance and approval processes involved in global/regional programme delivery. You will be technically adept and able to work with client IT teams to support the adoption and integration of digital solutions. You will be knowledgeable in SEO and campaign management and you will enjoy working across multiple countries and cultures.

You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all team members, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have a relevant degree and demonstrate an enthusiasm for new technologies and trends in the digital landscape

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to deliver industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be able to manage multiple complex workflows with excellent attention to detail

Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your assigned projects with a proactive attitude

● Creative and innovative thinking: you possess a high degree of flexibility, are able to think outside the box and inspire clients and internal teams to do the same

● Strong communicator: you possess excellent written and verbal communication skills, and strong persuasive skills to guide and influence clients and internal teams towards a digitally driven mindset

● Ambition: you are a keen learner and possess a strong motivation to succeed



Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path: we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business. In return, we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income-protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM Digital.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit www.amiculum.biz or contact a member of our recruitment team.