About us

AMICULUM Digital (https://www.amiculum-digital.biz/) is a rapidly growing healthcare communications business that specializes in the creation of digital communications and platforms for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare delivery sectors. Through a mix of digital landscape knowledge, technology expertise and audience insights, we produce interactive communication tools and offer advisory services to help our clients adopt the best strategy in the digital space.

AMICULUM Digital is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

AMICULUM Digital has developed a solid reputation for our innovative digital solutions and global outreach. As a result of our exciting business growth, we are now looking for an enthusiastic and experienced digital project manager to join our team.

This role could be based from any of our offices in the UK – Bollington, Manchester, London, Oxford, Brighton or Dundee – with remote-working flexibility.

Key responsibilities will include:

● Developing project concepts, budgets, timelines and proposals and confidently presenting them to clients and/or to your colleagues

● Managing the smooth delivery and quality excellence of a wide range of digital projects that includes delivery of digital communication strategies to the development of interactive resources and online platforms

● Creating and reviewing outputs in collaboration with design, editorial and technology teams

● Ensuring positive and proactive communications with external clients, internal agency teams and suppliers

● Ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery of projects through the development and maintenance of status reports and financial management

● Supporting business development, including participating in pitches and development of proposals



About you

You will be an accomplished digital project manager who enjoys working in a fast-paced, client-facing environment. You have at least 4 years of experience working in digital technologies, ideally in a healthcare communications agency, and demonstrate knowledge across a range of digital projects. While not an essential requirement, any healthcare communications experience would be preferred.

You show creative thinking and are confident in the development of proposals and presenting them to clients. You will possess advanced project management skills and have the ability to deliver complex projects and build an optimal rapport with both internal and external stakeholders.

Creativity will be at the core of your approach to technology and you will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all team members, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you have a relevant degree and demonstrate an enthusiasm for new technologies and trends in the digital landscape

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to deliver industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be able to manage multiple complex workflows with excellent attention to detail

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your assigned projects tasks with a proactive attitude

● Strong communication: you possess excellent written and verbal communications skills

● Ambition: you are a keen learner and possess a strong motivation to succeed



Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM Digital.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit www.amiculum.biz or contact a member of our recruitment team.