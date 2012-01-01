About us

AMICULUM Digital (https://www.amiculum-digital.biz/) is a rapidly growing healthcare communications business that specializes in the creation of digital communications and platforms for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare delivery sectors. Through a mix of digital landscape knowledge, technology expertise and audience insights, we produce interactive communication tools and offer advisory services to help our clients adopt the best strategy in the digital space.

AMICULUM Digital is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

AMICULUM Digital has developed a solid reputation for our innovative digital services and global outreach. As a result of our exciting business growth, we have created the opportunity for an account/client services director to join our team.

This role could be based from any of our offices in the UK – Bollington, Manchester, London, Oxford, Brighton or Dundee – with remote-working flexibility.

Key responsibilities will include:

● Overall responsibility (strategic and financial) to ensure steady and sustained growth on several of our key accounts

● Building strong relationships with clients, developing a deep understanding of their objectives, processes and business environment to devise creative digital solutions that address identified client needs

● Supporting the preparation of outstanding new business development pitch proposals, confidently presenting them to clients, and facilitating new opportunities with AMICULUM agency partners

● Providing efficient, precise delivery of a wide range of high-quality interactive resources, online platforms and advisory services for clients

● Leadership and line management (and inspiration) of a dedicated team of account and project management professionals

● Working alongside the agency lead on financial forecasting and growth strategies for existing and new business as part of the agency’s business objectives



About you

You will either be a high-performing, senior account manager ready to take the next step in your career or currently an account or client service director – looking for a new challenge. You will have over 5 years of experience and be accomplished at leading regional and global healthcare communications accounts and demonstrate knowledge across a range of digital projects.

You are a creative and strategic thinker and are passionate about delivering stellar service and building a strong rapport with clients. You have a flair for planning and a willingness to get involved in client project delivery and team coordination.

You will have an in depth understanding of the healthcare digital landscape and have a high level of expertise with:

● Planning and execution of integrated (multichannel/omnichannel) engagement programmes for commercial/medical teams

● Integration/application of relevant platforms and systems that support external engagement/coordination for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology or medical device space

● Compliance/data protection and approval processes for global and regional programme delivery

● Managing complex multi-stakeholder programmes across multiple markets

● Leading and/or managing account and project management team members and optimizing programme management activities



In addition, you will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all team members, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have a relevant degree and demonstrate an enthusiasm for new technologies and trends in the digital landscape

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to deliver industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be able to manage multiple complex workflows with excellent attention to detail

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your assigned accounts with a proactive and ‘can-do’ attitude

● Strong communicator: you possess excellent written and verbal communications skills

● Ambition: you are a keen learner and possess a strong motivation to succeed



Why work at AMICULUM?

We are proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We are committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and cover letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM Digital.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit www.amiculum.biz or contact a member of our recruitment team.