If you are an experienced CSD looking for a more senior role or currently in a senior client services role looking to take a step up to CSD please get in touch. We have the most amazing opportunity with a standout award winning agency which is offering above and beyond anything we have seen before with Medical Communications!!!

All conversations and correspondence are in the strictest of confidence so if you are at a senior level in client services within Med comms and would like to hear more about something amazing to start before Jan 2022 in confidence, please get in touch ASAP.

Chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677.