Our client is currently looking for a Scientific Team Leader to join their full service global medical communications agency in their Cheshire office.

In this role, you will be working with the world’s leading pharma, biotech, and healthcare businesses creating cutting-edge scientific solutions within publications, events, strategic communications, KOL programmes, and digital. You will be responsible for, and line manage your editorial team and ensure that all assigned projects are delivered to the highest possible standard. Working closely with other line managers, you will contribute towards strategic planning and growth.

In addition to a competitive salary and working in an agency that puts people first, the successful candidate will also enjoy other benefits which includes 26 days of holidays flexible working, contributory pension, health insurance, life assurance, annual bonus, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Effective management and mentoring of line reports to ensure that strategic and tactical initiatives are implemented

- Working closely with clients and developing lasting relationships

- Support other line managers and client services team to contribute to strategic planning and growth

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science degree, Masters or PhD preferred

- Significant previous medical writing experience in a medical communications agency

- Proven track record in leading scientific teams, line management/mentoring, and reviewing

- Experience working with a wide range of projects and therapeutic areas

- Excellent communication skills

This is a great opportunity to work with innovative projects in a wide range of therapy areas.

To be considered for this role, candidates must be UK based and fully eligible to work in the UK. They must also have significant medical communications agency experience.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on 01932 797963 or via email.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long-term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.