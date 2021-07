If you are a talented and confident Medical Education/Affairs Account Manager who loves science and thrives on being challenged and inspired- this is the agency for you.

With some of the most impressive and forward thinking leadership in the UK- this is the chance to do boundary pushing work in the medical affairs space.

Championing a strategic and evidence based model - their sweet spot is the early phase, truly strategic work. Here you will have the chance to work with your colleagues in consultancy, evidence and market access, digital and creative to give real meaning and context to data – where there is a flawless intersection of science, creativity and innovation.

From publications planning to meetings, symposia, ground breaking thought leadership work in behavioural science and exciting social media work in collaboration with their in house data analytics team- the work is varied and interesting.

Culturally at Account Manager Level you will also find few agencies that empower and give ownership as this agency does- while providing the support and training to really see you grow. Previous medical education agency experience is a must for this role.