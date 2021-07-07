We are seeking an inspirational client services leader in the medical communications industry, at Account Director level or above for a Senior Account Director position with a high-growth, exciting agency. The position would be working on global medical affairs programmes on a high profile, blockbuster oncology account within the agency. The role can be based out of the offices on the river in central London, hybrid, or completely remote.

The agency

- Impressive medical communications agency, part of a wider internal healthcare group, with lots of opportunities for career growth and development

- The agency has seen a decade of consistent growth, c. 20% year on year, and continued this trend, continuing to hire during the pandemic

- There is nothing in medical communications that this agency does not cover, with the ability to collaborate with PR and advertising agencies, as well as their creative and digital solutions team, across the wider network

- Flexible working has been a staple at this agency for years and they pride themselves on prioritising staff welfare and work life balance

The role

- Senior leadership position on a blockbuster oncology account, managing a team of 6 account handlers, from account executive to account director.

- The role will involve working with other agencies and teams across the group, including in the US, so you will need to be a natural diplomat and be a natural relationship builder in order to forge relationships across the group

- Planning and devising strategy with the client on the account

- The account is a mixture of global medical affairs and publications

- The candidate may be London based or work remotely

The ideal senior account director

- Significant experience working in a medical communications agency, up to at least Account Director

- You will be a natural people leader, and lead by example on your account

- A life sciences background (desired, not essential)

For training and development opportunities this agency is second to none, you will see your career and professional experience elevate and fast-tracked in this position. As well as excellent benefits, the team are passionate and love what they do and make friendships for life. If you are looking for your next step in medical communications and see yourself as a future agency leader then don’t hesitate to get in touch for more detail.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!